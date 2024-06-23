Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 456,745 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.09 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $210,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,269.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $210,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,269.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,079. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

