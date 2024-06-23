Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

