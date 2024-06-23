Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 476,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 59,775 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 293,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

