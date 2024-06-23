Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 4,192 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

