Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 180,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

