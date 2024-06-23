Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $157.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.08. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

