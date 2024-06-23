Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

