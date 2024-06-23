Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,122 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.17% of Nutrien worth $47,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $51.57 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

