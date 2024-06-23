Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Nxera Pharma Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
About Nxera Pharma
Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.
