Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.