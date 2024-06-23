Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.13

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 325111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

