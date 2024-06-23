ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 413.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,472 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,610 shares of company stock valued at $375,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ONTF stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

