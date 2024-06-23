Optimum Investment Advisors Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.