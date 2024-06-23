Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $64,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.18, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

