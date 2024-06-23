Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock opened at $381.27 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.92.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

