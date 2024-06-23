Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $86.25 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

