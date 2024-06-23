Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.58. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 63,820 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

