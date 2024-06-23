Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.58. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 63,820 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 6.4 %
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
