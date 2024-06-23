Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $522,053. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

