Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $163,314,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $183.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.46 and its 200-day moving average is $175.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

