Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.07

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.07 and last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 376060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC downgraded Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The stock has a market cap of C$890.13 million, a P/E ratio of -93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

