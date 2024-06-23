PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 82.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 136.4% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

