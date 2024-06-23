PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) & HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) Financial Review

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetIQ and HWH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ $1.12 billion 0.58 $2.13 million $0.22 99.00 HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A

PetIQ has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.0% of PetIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of PetIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of HWH International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PetIQ and HWH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ 0 0 4 0 3.00 HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetIQ currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.15%. Given PetIQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PetIQ is more favorable than HWH International.

Volatility & Risk

PetIQ has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetIQ and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ 0.66% 13.33% 3.58% HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92%

Summary

PetIQ beats HWH International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats. It also provides OTC medications and supplies primarily within the flea and tick control, dog dewormers, and behavior management categories of the health and wellness industry in various forms, such as spot on (topical) treatments, chewables, oral tablets, and collars. In addition, the company offers health and wellness products that include dog and cat treats, oral health solutions, stain and odor treatments, and pet nutritional supplements under the PetArmor®, Rocco & Roxie®, VetIQ®, Minties® and Sentry® brands. It provides its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Capstar, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PurLuv, Rocco & Roxie, Minties, Heart Shield Plus, and TruProfen brand names. In addition, the company operates veterinarian service platform through community clinics, pop-up locations, wellness centers, and permanent locations that offer cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, grooming and hygiene, and wellness checks; and provides veterinary care services. It operates through veterinarian, retail, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

