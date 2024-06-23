Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 8,416 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,081,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

