Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.67

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 2542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

