Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 304,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

