Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.