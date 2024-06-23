Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $138.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.