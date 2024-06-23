Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.20.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

