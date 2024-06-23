Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $19,533,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $431,894.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

