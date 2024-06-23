PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,632 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Dynatrace by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.38 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DT. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

