PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,573 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 80,104 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,468,000 after buying an additional 803,582 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

