PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,994 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

