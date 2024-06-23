PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 19,044.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,076,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 2.3 %

WEX opened at $173.83 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.14.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

