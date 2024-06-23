PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Evercore ISI cut APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

