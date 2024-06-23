PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,011.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of XPH opened at $40.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.