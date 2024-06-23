PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RH by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1,696.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,112,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $215.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.32. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

