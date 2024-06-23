PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Balchem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Price Performance

Balchem stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.