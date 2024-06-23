PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Affirm by 79.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 174,807 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $29.87 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

