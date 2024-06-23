PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,447 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

