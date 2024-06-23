PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $307.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.00 and a 200 day moving average of $365.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.57 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

