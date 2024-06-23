PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,397 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $140.96 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

