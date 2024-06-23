PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,843 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,614,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

