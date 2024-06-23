PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $53,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $36,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

