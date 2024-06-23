PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

