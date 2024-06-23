PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $317.74 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.09 and its 200-day moving average is $256.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

