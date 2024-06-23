PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 642 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Bankshares by 133.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

