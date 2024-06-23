PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.26.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

