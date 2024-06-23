PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

