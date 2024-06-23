Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 877543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Portillo’s
Portillo’s Trading Down 0.7 %
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Portillo’s
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Portillo’s
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- About the Markup Calculator
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.