Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $41.95. Approximately 201,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 244,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

